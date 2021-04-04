Bessie Mae Dates-Moore, 80, of Lancaster, went into the arms of her Lord and Savior on March 20, 2021 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Mobile, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Sr. and Annie (Nelson) Dates. She was the devoted wife of Arthur Moore until his passing in 2011.
She was a member of the Conestoga Elks Lodge #140 and enjoyed crossword puzzles and gambling. Bessie loved spending time with her family and took advantage of every opportunity, whether hosting or attending a family gathering. Everyone looked forward to her fried chicken and potato salad.
Bessie celebrated her faith and was a long-time member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Her love will live on in her children: Nathan Wright of Lancaster, Jackie Draughn of Mississippi, and Bruce Anthony Dates of Alabama, grandchildren: Karkeya Wright, Dwayne Wright and Kieran Wright, great-grandchildren: Zykerreia Wright, Zymir Womack, and Kieran Jose Wright, Jr. Bessie is also survived by a brother Larrion Darnell Dates and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters Jocelyn Austin and Laura White, and brother Joseph Dates, Jr.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St., Lancaster, at 11 AM. A Viewing will be held an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
