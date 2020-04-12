Bessie Caldwell

Bessie I. Caldwell, 95, of Columbia, passed away on April 6, 2020. Born in Highville, she was the daughter of the late Clarence S. and Georgianna (Butler) Tillman. She was the wife of the late Max L. Caldwell.
Those that knew Bessie, knew she loved Christmas time, especially making Christmas cookies. She often baked thousands of cookies to handout to her friends and family. In her free time, she also enjoyed crocheting and knitting.
Bessie is survived by her step daughters and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her husband, parents and siblings, Norman, Ira, Carl and Anna Mae, whom she was very close with.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Creswell Cemetery in Conestoga.
