Beryl T. Armer, age 96, of Christiana, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Harry M. Armer. Born in Smynra, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Greenleaf & Lillian Fox Townsend. Beryl was a member of the Christiana Methodist Church and the Chris-Penn Chapter #455, Order of Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her 2 sons: Harry M. "Sonny" Jr. husband of the late Nancy Kay Bourquardez Armer and John C. "Jack", late husband of Susan L. Frey Armer of Lancaster. In addition to her daughter-in-law, she is survived by 3 grandchildren: Harry M. "Chip" Armer III of Bradenton, FL, Shannon K. Armer Gursky of Merritt Island, FL, Megan L. Armer Sundberg of Severna Park, MD, 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
There will be an Eastern Star service at the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, on Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Christiana United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 45, Christiana, PA 17509. shiveryfuneralhome.com