Beryl Simons Swisher, 90, of Lancaster died at home under the loving care of her family on the evening of October 9th, 2022.
Born in Espyville, Crawford County, PA, she was the surviving youngest of 8 children of the late Vera Ione Britton Simons and Donald F. Simons.
She was the wife of Herbert M. Swisher for 44 years until his passing in 1997.
Beryl was raised on a farm in Espyville and relocated as a young child with her mother and step-father Harry Patton to White Salmon, Klickitat County, Washington where she graduated from Columbia High School. She enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict, where she met and married Herb and relocated to Lancaster where she resided the remainder of her life.
She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Lancaster, PA.
Beryl was an avid reader, preferring history and mystery novels. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, puzzles of all sorts, a dram of good scotch whiskey and was skilled in the Ukrainian art of Pysanky, which she taught for many years at St. Peter's Church. She held several jobs in support of her family: Sears Roebuck and Company, Schick, and then retiring from Intel Printing company in 1994.
Beryl was a capable, independent soul who loved her country, her family, and set a high example of how to take responsibility for life. She especially enjoyed her grand and great grandchildren.
Beryl is survived by a son Herbert K., husband of Terri (Lutz) of Wernersville. Daughters: Jan E., wife of Andrew S. Schlegel of Missouri City, TX, Joy I., wife of Victor Biser of Millsboro, Delaware, and Judy L., wife of Douglas A. May Lancaster; four granddaughters, two step-grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Services and Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 and Masonic Village at Elizabethtown, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
