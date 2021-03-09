Beryl James Forrester passed into his Heavenly Home on March 2, 2021 in the country of Guinea, West Africa, at the age of 80. Born in Lowville, NY, Beryl was the son of Charles and Kathryn Jantzi Forrester.
He was a 1958 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite School. In 1959-1961, Beryl served in the Alternate Service Program in Morocco through the Mennonite Central Committee. He graduated from Arizona State University in 1964 with degrees in English and History. Beryl graduated from University of Colorado in 1965 with a Master's degree in Library Science. His family moved to Salem, Oregon where they operated a large fruit and nut orchard. The family attended Salem Mennonite Church.
Beryl is survived by two daughters, Lois Gearhart and Sarah Forrester; and two grandsons in Salem,Oregon. Beryl was also survived by a brother, Dale Forrester, FL; two sisters, Anna Mae Weaver, PA and Martha Loveland, OH.
When Beryl's service term in Morocco concluded, he carried a promise to God that he would return to West Africa. He did return in 1999 and by the end of 2000, he had established the Mennonite Church of West Africa. In his 22 years in West Africa, Beryl developed churches in The Gambia, Guinea Bisseau, and most recently in the country of Guinea. He was faithful until his last breath encouraging church leaders as an apostolic father through Eastern Mennonite Missions of West Africa.
Beryl's work included building schools, founding churches, planting orange orchards, and digging wells. He also established community gardens. He taught and preached radical discipleship of Jesus and leadership development. Beryl developed multiple curriculums that were translated along with parts of the New Testament into the native Creole language. Beryl was an active member of Village Chapel, a Lancaster Mennonite Conference congregation in New Holland.
A Lancaster area memorial service is planned for Beryl on Sunday, March 28 at 3:00 p.m. at Groffdale Mennonite Church in Leola, PA. The service will be live-streamed.
