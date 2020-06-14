Beryl A. Coccio, 82, formerly a long -time resident of Cabbage Hill in Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Guido L. "Junior" Coccio, Jr. in 2014. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Amanda R. Hiltz Martin.
She graduated from JP McCaskey High School in 1955. Beryl was school secretary for more than 20 years at St. Joseph Catholic/The Resurrection School. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she served as a counter and assisted with funeral luncheons.
Beryl enjoyed reading and loved dogs, especially her poodles.
She is survived by her children: Karen Coccio married to Robert Stump of Hampton, VA, Anthony Coccio partner of Charlene Kline of Lancaster, Brenda married to William Dorsey of Conestoga, and Joanne Noggle of Lititz; her 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and her beloved poodle Shadow. She was preceded in death by her brother, John F. Martin in 2019.
Services are private at her family's request. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Beryl's memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com