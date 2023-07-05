Bertie L. Freysz, age 87, of Manheim passed away at Mt. Hope Nazarne Retirement Community on July 2, 2023. Born in Union Bridge, MD., Bertie was born to the late David and Mary (Baile) Devilbiss. She graduated from Union Bridge High School and went on to marry her beloved husband of 61 years, Thomas A. Freysz.
Bertie was an active member of Grace Point Church of the Nazerene in Ephrata. She loved sewing, needle point, knitting and cross stitch. She was a talented piano player and was the primary pianist at church for over 40 years. Most of all, her most precious time was spent with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Tom, Bertie is survived by her two sons: Steven K. Freysz (husband of Lisa) and Brian E. Freysz (husband of Debra); three grandchildren; one great grandchild and one sister: Larue Zigler.
Family will receive friends on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. 17543 from 1 PM-2 PM with a service beginning at 2 PM. Burial to follow at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Point Church of the Nazerene, 110 Durlach Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522 or Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Rd., Manheim, PA. 17545.
