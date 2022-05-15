Bertie E. Miller, 98, of Lancaster, died on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Brethren Village Retirement Community.
Born In York, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Miriam Sperla Mumma. Bertie was married for 54 years to the late Francis "Frank" Miller, who died in 2014.
She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Her favorite pastimes were visiting family and friends, going to the beach, the casinos and playing bridge.
Bertie moved to Marietta at the age of 2 and graduated in 1941 from East Donegal High School in Maytown.
Her last employment was being a secretary at the Federal Mogul Corporation where she retired after 23 years of service.
She is survived by her son, Dennis Rutherford, of Lancaster; her grandchildren Stephanie Taylor, Stacy Rutherford wife of Toby Meyers, and Eric Rutherford husband of Anna, and their children Barrett and twins, Eddie and Yuri; her stepdaughter Deborah wife of James Myers of NC and their children Justin and Nathan, and step son David married to Cindy of Wilmington, DE, and their daughter Chelsea. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Elva Linard, and Dorothy Dyer.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 10-11AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Memorial Service to follow at 11AM. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Bertie's memory to the Brethren Village Benevolent Fund at Brethren Village, Attn: Development Dept., 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com