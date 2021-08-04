Bertha W. Brubaker, 89, of Manheim, died peacefully on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Pleasant View Communities. Born in Lititz, February 6, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Michael N. and Jennie Steffy Wenger. Bertha was the loving wife of Benjamin B. Brubaker and they observed their 55th wedding anniversary in May of this year. For over 20 years she and her husband operated "Echoes from the Past", a business in Manheim featuring antiques and unique historical building materials. She was also involved in retail sales for Bomberger's Store and Provident Book Stores. Bertha was a member of Millport Mennonite Church and in her early years taught Sunday school and was a youth advisor. Her interests included: flower and vegetable gardening, sewing, singing with her sisters, and playing the piano, and accordion. She had a deep passion for her extended family, and provided hospitality to friends. She and her husband Ben were generous to everyone they came in contact with; giving of themselves wherever they were needed. Bertha had a free spirit that could light up a room; she loved people with a sincere heart that helped them be positive in their daily walk through life.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Ben, is a brother, Paul W. husband of Elsie Wenger of Akron, three sisters: Kathryn Ebersole of Ephrata, Anna wife of Jack Huber of Lititz, Martha wife of Robert Harnish of Manheim, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are two brothers: Norman and Michael Wenger, and six sisters: Mabel Ristenbatt, Grace Ebersole, Laura Hoover, Mary W. Becker, Edna Cramer and Esther Wenger.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bertha's memorial service at the Manheim Brethren In Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim, on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Bertha's memory to Gideons International, Lancaster West Camp, Box 194, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com