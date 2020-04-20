Bertha P. Schoenherr, 92, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Manor, Stroudsburg. She was the wife of the late Theodore J. Schoenherr, who passed away on February 4, 2001. She was born in Bronx, NY, daughter of the late Harold and Sickie Hansen Nielsen. She was a Teacher's Aide at Pine Run Elementary School, New Britain. Bertie was a member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church and enjoyed reading, was a volunteer at the Mountville Library for eleven years, and was also an usher at the Fulton Theater.
She is survived by three children: Theodore H. (Sandy) Schoenherr, River Edge, NJ; Richard N. (Cathy) Schoenherr, East Stroudsburg; and Kristin M. (Mark E.) Moritz, Columbia. Five grandchildren: Brian (Stephanie) Schoenherr; Nicholas (Erin) Schoenherr; Alison Schoenherr; Erika Moritz; and Karl Moritz. Two great-grandchildren: Emery and Ella Schoenherr. One sister: Erika Jean Doherty, Tuckaho, NY. She was preceded in death by one brother: Harold Nielsen.
The Family would like to thank everyone at Pleasant Valley Manor for the kindness and compassionate care shown to their family.
The Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Concordia Lutheran Church. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Concordia Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Rd., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »