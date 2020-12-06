Bertha M. "Bertie" Eshleman, 93, of St. Anne's Retirement Community, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late John M. Eshleman, who passed away on January 17, 2013. She was born in Manor Township, daughter of the late Jacob E. and Mary Strickler Frey. Bertie was a member of Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church of Creswell where she was a Sunday school teacher in the Primary Department for over 40 years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and taking care of her family. She attended Central Manor Camp Meeting for many years. She and her husband also visited homebound parishioners who could no longer attend church. Bertie was the last of her immediate family.
She is survived by her children: J. Robert (Sandy) Eshleman, Manheim; Barbara A. (Charles) Blake, Stone Harbor, NJ; Beverly S. (Robert) Bitner, Mountville, and Lynn (Larry) Miller, Millersville. Fifteen grandchildren and more than 30 great and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.
Bertie's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff, nurses and doctors of St. Anne's Retirement Community and Lancaster General Hospital for the wonderful care and kindness shown to her and her family.
A Private Funeral Service will be held with interment in Creswell Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be planned in the Spring of 2021. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Bethany EC Church, Building Fund, 1165 Letort Rd., Conestoga, PA 17516. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »