Bertha G. Adair, 79, of Stevens, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at home in the caring presence of her family. Born in Lancaster, she was a daughter of the late Clarence J. and Bertha G. (Kessler) Weinhold and the loving, devoted wife of 56 years to Claude E. Adair until his passing in 2019.
Bertha was a graduate of Garden Spot High School, class of 1962. Most recently, she worked as a bus aide for Cocalico School District. She also worked for the former sewing factory, C & B Trimming, of Reamstown. She was a faithful member of Peace UCC Church for many years. Bertha always put her family first. She loved her grandchildren with her whole heart and attended all their school and sporting events. Bertha enjoyed spending time at The Bay' and had a love for gardening. She was content and happy with the simple pleasures of life, sitting on her porch swing, spending time with her sisters, and having the whole family together.
Bertha is survived by four children: Tammy Franck (Michael) of Ephrata, Tina Smith (the late John M.) of Ephrata, Todd Adair (Deb) of Denver, and Troy Adair (Diane) of Denver; nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren: Brittany (Dennis) Hartlove, Benjamin and Lucas; Timothy (Shawnna) Adair; Brandon (Jamie) Smith; Tiffany (Ethan) Pfautz, Lucy; Kelsey (Jonathan) Hogan, Elijah, Noah, and Jonah; Bethany (C.J.) Price, Lillian; Kyle (Alexis) Smith, Juliet, Lydia, and one-on-the-way; Jeremy (Aarin) Franck, Jerin, and Tate; Alex Smith; and an honorary grandchild, Landon Millard; five sisters, Alta M. Hoshour, Hazel V. Sweigart, Shirley L., wife of Ernest R. Dunkelberger, Sr., Agnes A., wife of Steve Thomas, and Helen V., wife of Harold L. Shaak.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by sister, Mary Jane "Janie" Buchter, wife of David Butcher; and three brothers, Clarence 'C.J.' 'Shorty' Weinhold Jr., husband of Marion E. Weinhold, Evan P. Weinhold and David K. Weinhold.
Viewings will be held on Sun., Apr. 23rd from 4 to 7 p.m. and Mon., Apr. 24th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Mon. and interment will follow in Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver.
In memory of Bertha, contributions are appreciated to the East Cocalico Lions Club, Post Office Box 166, Reamstown, PA 17567 and the Reamstown Fire Co., No. 1, PO Box 276, Reamstown, PA 17567. www.goodfuneral.com
