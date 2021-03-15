Bertha E. Johnson, age 100, formerly of Holtwood, passed away at Conestoga View on Saturday, March 13, 2021. She was the wife of the late Carl E Johnson who passed away in 1985. Born in East Drumore Twp., she was the daughter of the late Roy & Mary Eshleman Byers. She attended the New Providence Baptist Church. She was the manager of the laundry department of the former Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital. She was a member of the Pequea Valley Sportsman's Ladies Auxiliary. Bertha enjoyed crocheting, knitting, cooking, and working in her yard.
Surviving are 3 children: Roy husband of Arlene Johnson of Tracy, CA, Linda wife of James Brooks of New Providence, Nancy wife of Larry Howell of Holtwood, sister Jake wife of Charles Booth of Quarryville. She also enjoyed 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Helen Frey and Roy Byers, Jr.
Funeral service will take place from the New Providence Baptist Church, 2411 Beaver Valley Pike, New Providence, PA, on Friday, March 19th at 2 p.m. with a viewing time from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the Quarryville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the New Providence Baptist Church. reynoldsandshivery.com