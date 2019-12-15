Bertha "Bertie" Erb, 97, of 300 St. Mark Ave., Lititz, formerly of East Petersburg, died Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born to the late Phares and Susan Nissley Hostetter and grew up in Mountville, PA. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Hager, a brother John Hostetter, and a sister Rhoda Brooks. After graduating from Columbia High School, Bertie worked at PP&L, Lancaster Newspapers, and WGAL in Lancaster. In 1952, she married Hager Erb, co-owner of Erb's Food Market.
Bertie was a loving and joyful mother to two daughters, and was devoted to her family and many friends. She was involved in numerous local clubs and charitable organizations over the years, including Lancaster General Hospital Auxiliary, Iris Club, Towne Club, and Meals On Wheels. She enjoyed playing cards and played in several pinochle and bridge clubs.
She was also an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in East Petersburg. Bertie enjoyed travelling the country and the world with her husband before he passed away in 2001. An avid Phillies fan, she rooted for her team even when they were losing. She spent many vacations at the family cottage on Long Beach Island, NJ, and also enjoyed summer trips to Maine.
Bertie is survived by daughter Rebecca Ingerman and her husband Mark of Wynnewood, PA and daughter Julie Erb and her husband Herb Thomson of Phippsburg, ME. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren: Lindsey Ingerman James (Drew James), Sarah Ingerman (Ty Thiele), and Kyle Ingerman, 3 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held in mid-January, arrangements pending. Notice of the date will be published here. Contributions in her memory may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 1905 Broad St., East Petersburg, PA 17520 or to LutherCare, 600 East Main St., Lititz, PA 17543. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
