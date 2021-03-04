Bertha B. Finkbiner, 95, of Calvary Fellowship Homes, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at her residence following an extended illness. She was the wife of Lloyd H. Finkbiner with whom she would have celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on May 28, 2021. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Walter and Bertha Hermes Boose. Bertha was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, a very active member of Mountville Church of the Brethren and enjoyed family visits, camping, flower arranging, baking and cooking.
She is survived by her children: L. Douglas (Kimberly) Finkbiner; Cindy (Jack) Abel; Robert (Robbin) Finkbiner and Carol (Sam) Field. Six grandchildren: Heather L. (Darryn A.) Peffley; Meagan C. (Matthew G.) Nowak; Kelly L. (Hunter) Mayfield; Sean D. (Katelyn) Finkbiner; Michael P. (Morgan S.) Field; and Michelle L. (Aaron M.) Myers. Eight great-grandchildren and one on the way. Sisters: Nancy McAvoy and Shirley (Calvin) Wenger. She was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.
Graveside Service and Burial will be at Mountville Brethren Cemetery on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. COVID-19 protocals must be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Mountville Church of the Brethren, 60 Clay St., Mountville, PA 17554. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »