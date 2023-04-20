(Bertha) Ann Enck, 82 of Ephrata, passed away peacefully in her home on April 15, 2023.
She was born in Hershey on May 18, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Edwin T. Smith and Anna May Eitnier Smith.
Ann graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1958 and Empire Beauty School in 1964. She was president of the Geiger (Enlisted) Wives Club, Camp LeJeune, NC in 1960.
Ann loved being a hairdresser and worked in her home shop in Lancaster and then in Ephrata until 1997. She was an active member of Ephrata Church of the Brethren since 1974. She enjoyed traveling, entertaining, card games and visiting with friends and family.
Ann is survived by her husband, Ron Enck; daughter, Amanda (Phillip) Cantrell, Franklin, TN; son, Ted (Cindy) Williams, East Earl; stepdaughter, Sandy (Chris) Emmanouilides, Rutledge, PA; stepson, Steve Enck, Deltona, FL; granddaughter, Sydney Phillips, Chattanooga, TN; grandson, Gus Phillips, Nashville, TN; granddaughter, Olivia (Johnny) Franklin, Gallatin, TN; granddaughter, Mariah Williams, Abington; granddaughter, Gianna Williams, New Holland; granddaughter, Bella Emmanouilides, Rutledge, PA; and great-grandsons Benji and Samson.
Visitation will be held on May 15, 2023 at Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Avenue, Ephrata, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 11:00 a.m.
A private family interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Denver, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to: "The Missions Fund", Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Dr., Ephrata, PA. 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.