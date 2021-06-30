Bertha A. Schweizer Menges, 93, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the wife of Rev. Walter Menges, Jr. with whom she spent 67 years of marriage before he passed away in 2015. Bertha was born on Staten Island, NY, daughter of the late Richard H. and Lydia V.F. Lang Schweizer. She attended Maryville College, Maryville, TN, where she met Walter and later helped put her husband through Princeton Seminary, Princeton, NJ, Class of 1953. Bertha served alongside Walter as he pastored his first church at Scotchtown Presbyterian Church, Scotchtown, NY and later for 28 years at Forest Park Presbyterian Church, Baltimore, MD. She served as a substitute teacher and teacher's aide. Bertha also attended Copin Community College, Baltimore, studying Special Education. She served her church and presbytery in women's ministry over the years. After retiring to Lancaster, Bertha became a founding member of Wheatland Presbyterian Church and worked as an usher at Sight & Sound Theatres.
She is survived by her six children: Margaret L. Engle; Ruth L. Hook; Bonnie L. Fry; William J. Menges; Grace E. White and Priscilla O'Byrne. Eighteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son: Timothy I. Menges and one brother: Richard T. Schweizer.
The Memorial Service will be held at Wheatland Presbyterian Church, 1125 Columbia Ave., Lancaster on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. Private Interment will be held in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: PCA Retirement and Benefits Ministerial Relief Fund, 1700 N. Brown Rd., Suite 106, Lawrenceville, GA 30043. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. You can share your memories of Bertha with her family, by sending them via email to: billobyrne3@gmail.com. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
