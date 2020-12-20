Bert Morse Concklin, age 85, died November 23, 2020 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Due to various circumstances, no service will be held at this time.
Bert was born October 27, 1935, in Darby, PA to John and Claire Concklin. He graduated from The United States Naval Academy, class of 1958. He spent his career in Washington, DC working in and around the Federal Government. He had many interests and pursuits, including books, movies, music, antiques, football, cars, running, sailing, and most especially dogs. Those who know him will remember his keen intellect, sense of humor, boundless energy and boisterous enthusiasm.
Bert retired in 2004 and settled in Lititz, PA where he fully embraced the community and quickly became a local. He will be remembered with a smile by all knew him and enjoyed his company.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Smedley, stepdaughter, Diana Smedley Egnatz. His daughter, Mitzi Concklin, grandson, Alexander Ugolini. His son, John Concklin, and granddaughter, Kayla Concklin.
In lieu of flowers, and in recognition of his love of dogs, donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
