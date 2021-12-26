Bernita Ann Shelly, 82, of Mount Joy, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Steelton, Bernita spent most of her life in Mount Joy. She was the daughter of the late William and Ethel (Meyers) Baughman. Bernita was the wife of Paul E. Shelly with whom she celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Bernita was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1957, and later attended the Philadelphia School of the Bible for one year. She was an excellent athlete playing softball, field hockey and tennis. A talented musician, Bernita was a gifted pianist and organist. A dedicated and active member of Calvary Bible Church in Mount Joy, Bernita served as a Sunday school teacher, choir director, pianist and organist. She and her husband operated Paul Shelly Meats at the Columbia Market for over 30 years. She also worked at Christian Light Bookstore and later retired from Phillips Graphic Finishing. Bernita loved music, reading, and most of all her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband Paul are two sons, Douglas Shelly, husband of Cynthia, and William “Bill” Shelly, both of Mount Joy; two grandchildren, Andrew Shelly, husband of Shannon of Elizabethtown and Bradley Shelly, husband of Joy of Manheim; five great grandchildren, Jack, Lu, Ainsley, Linken, and Parker Shelly; and two brothers, William Baughman, husband of Deb of Elizabethtown and Arthur Baughman, husband of Phyllis of Spotsylvania VA.
A memorial service honoring Bernita’s life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 4 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 2:30 PM to 4 PM. Interment will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit; www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »