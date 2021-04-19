Bernice N. Miller, 85, of Landisville, died unexpectedly after a brief illness, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the widow of Richard A. Miller who died in 2002. Born in Manor Twp., she was the daughter of the late J. Vernon and Hazel (Barley) Newcomer. Bernice had worked in a clerical position for Armstrong World Industries and the former Hamilton Watch Co., both of Lancaster. Bernice was a faithful member of Hempfield Church of the Brethren, Manheim. Her "green thumb" was evident in the beautiful flower gardens she had. But her greatest joy was spending time with her family and circle of friends.
Surviving is a daughter Susan K. wife of Thomas Haas, Ephrata; a son Douglas L. husband of Dawn Stauffer, East Petersburg; five grandchildren, Ryan Stauffer, Rob Stauffer, Dana Kliewer, Amber Gegg, Meighan Livingston; six great-grandchildren; and longtime friend Roger Brandt. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a sister Doris Newcomer, and two brothers, Kenneth and John Newcomer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service at Hempfield Church of the Brethren, 1186 Stevens St., Manheim, on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family immediately following the service. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Interment in Masonville Cemetery, Millersville, will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bernice's memory may be sent to Hempfield Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 246, East Petersburg, PA 17520. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.Buchfuneral.com