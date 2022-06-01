On May 29, 2022 Bernice Marion Dietzel, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and sister-in-law passed away at the age of 85. She was the wife of the late Fred O. Dietzel.
Bernice was born in 1936 in Abington, PA to the late Edwin and Marion Merrion. She grew up in Ephrata, PA, graduating from Millersville with a degree in Early Childhood Education. Her family all knew the words of her alma mater as she sang it frequently. Her father often joked he purchased the college to get her in and had to threaten to burn it down to get her out.
She taught kindergarten and first grade where she shared her talent on the piano with her students. She spent most of her teaching career in the Upper Perkiomen School District at Red Hill and Marlborough Elementary Schools.
Bernice and her beloved husband Fred retired to the Outer Banks in 1993 where Bernice lived until 2015.
"Bea" enjoyed life, Manhattans, wine, head tingles and spending time with friends. An avid golfer and bowler, she won many trophies. "Bernie" loved to learn new things. Later in life she took up mahjong, co-founding the Mahjong group at Normandy Farms, teaching many people how to play. She also loved boating with friends and family in the Outer Banks, cocktail hour was her favorite time of day to go. Nana and Pop Pop loved nothing more than hosting their children and grandchildren. Nana always had special treats on hand and loved playing games with her six granddaughters. She spent many hours boasting to visitors about "her girls" whose pictures were displayed prominently.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Cichocki (Andrew) and son, Robert Dietzel (Kerry), as well as her six precious granddaughters: Lauren, Brynn, Lindsey, Devon, Courtney and Kasey. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Ann Holder (Arthur), sister-in-law, Arlene Dietzel Wilhem (Terry) and brother-in-law, Richard Dietzel. Bernice loved her nieces and nephews and was always thrilled to be in the presence of her extended family.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 3rd from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. at Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center, 1401 Morris Rd., Blue Bell, PA. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bernice's name may be made to The Barn at Springbrook Farm at https://www.springbrook-farm.org/ and select "Donate Now." Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown