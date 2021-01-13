Bernice Louise Bell, 90, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital, PA. She is predeceased by her husband, Calvin L. Bell, with whom she shared 27 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Buracker (Buddy, dec.), Denice Kay Edwards (Blake), Donna Pasciutti (Joe), and 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 step daughters, and several nieces and nephews. She was born in Lansdale, Pa, the youngest daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Y. Kulp.
She and her 6 siblings were raised in the Washington DC area. She was employed by the Federal Government over 30 years at agencies including the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the U.S. Army Research Center. She and Calvin retired to Pa. and enjoyed family and church activities. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of New Carrollton, MD, and later a member of the Lancaster Worship Center Fellowship. A dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was also warm, humorous, and hospitable, welcoming all and hosting many family gatherings.
Friends will be received at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, on Friday, January 15, 2021, from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM, with the funeral service to follow at 9:00 AM Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood Maryland. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
