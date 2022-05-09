Bernice L. Dussinger, 85, of Garden Spot Village, New Holland went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 6, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Luther B. and Gladys Pletz Johns. She was the loving wife of the late Franklin D. Dussinger who died in 2007.
With her husband Mrs. Dussinger owned and operated Dussinger's Quality Stoves, Smoketown. She enjoyed the outdoors, holiday meals and spending time with family.
She will be lovingly missed by: two sons, Glenn married to Charlotte Dussinger, New Holland, Keith married to Paula Dussinger, Pequea; two grandchildren, Cody (Pria) Dussinger and Heather Dussinger.
Graveside Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Long Memorial U. Methodist Cemetery, 2660 Lititz Pike, Lancaster (Neffsville). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcomed to: Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Furman's Leola