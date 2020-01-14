Bernice L. Doyle, 83, of Millersville, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hamilton Arms Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Lancaster, she was the widow of Thomas H. Doyle and the daughter of the late Raymond and Margie Fry Rutter.
Bernice attended The Worship Center and enjoyed playing bingo. In her earlier years, she enjoyed going on cruises, but most of all loved being a homemaker. She worked as a Nurse's Aide at Country Meadows and was a factory worker at J.L. Clark in Mountville.
She is survived by her son, Richard T., husband of Violeta Doyle, Millersville, PA; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as five siblings, Rose Waltz, Shirley Garlic, Linda Green, Raymond Rutter and Bruce Rutter, all of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Rutter and her sister, Irene Rutter.
Private services for Bernice will be held at the convenience of the family.
