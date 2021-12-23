Bernice I. Cassel, 83, of Manheim, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Conewago Township, Dauphin County, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Ada Bricker Brandt. A homemaker, Bernice was the loving wife of Charles D. Cassel and they observed their 59th wedding anniversary in May of this year.
In her early years Bernice helped her husband on the family farm. She was a faithful member of White Oak Church, Manheim. Bernice loved and enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and birdwatching.
Surviving in addition to her husband Charles, are two daughters: Connie Cassel of Manheim, Shawn wife of David Wenger of Lititz, a son, James husband of Jennifer Cassel of Manheim, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a sister, Mina Shilling of Hershey and a brother, Carl husband of Lucille Brandt of Hershey. Preceding her in death is a brother, Arthur Brandt, and two sisters: Eleanor Hess and Orpha Leininger.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bernice’s graveside service at the White Oak Cemetery, 1211 North Penryn Road, Manheim, on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
