Bernice Gehman, 92, of West Reading, passed away on March 12, 2022 after a short stay at Spruce Manor. Born in Bowmansville, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Lizzie (Good) Gehman.

Bernice attended Wyomissing Church of the Brethren. She was a graduate of Kutztown University and retired from Schuylkill Valley Elementary School as a teacher. She was a member of The Berks Mineralogical Society and the Reading and Berks Literacy Council. She enjoyed rock hunting and volunteering.

She is survived by her daughter; Gail Gehman, a brother; Richard Gehman, a sister-in-law; Elaine Gehman and eleven nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her siblings; Violet Gehman, Edna Gehman, Rita Krick, Betty Martin, Webster Gehman, Chester Gehman, Robert Gehman and Raymond Gehman (husband of Elaine).

A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Bowmansville Mennonite Cemetery, 129 Pleasant Valley Road, East Earl, PA 17519 at 2:00 PM.

Eckenroth Home for Funerals is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Mar 21
Service
Monday, March 21, 2022
2:00PM
Bowmansville Mennonite Cemetery
129 Pleasant Valley Road
EAST EARL, PA 17581
Eckenroth Home for Funerals

209 E Main Street
Terre Hill, PA 17581
+1(717)445-5122
www.groffeckenroth.com

