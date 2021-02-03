Bernice G. Groff, 91, of Lititz, and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the United Zion Retirement Community. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Lottie Graybill Hess. She was the loving wife of the late Paul E. Groff who died in December of last year. She was a member of White Oak Church of the Brethren, Manheim. Bernice helped her husband on the family farm, and later worked for over 29 years at Pleasant View Retirement Community. She enjoyed baking and knitting.
Surviving are two daughters: Beverly wife of Harlan Martin of Manheim, Louise wife of Eugene Stahl of Greencastle, two sons: J. Richard husband of Rachel Groff, Arthur husband of Jill Groff both of Manheim, 14 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert L. Groff, three sisters: Marian Minnich, Dorothy Stauffer, Arlene Hershey, and a brother, Wilbur Hess.
Services for Bernice will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Graybill's Brethren Cemetery, Elm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Bernice's memory to: Vison Corps, 224 North Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.