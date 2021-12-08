Bernice G. “Berny” Miller, 66, of Mount Joy, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late George and Beatrice (Miller) Peric. Berny was the wife of Jack T. Miller with whom she celebrated 25 years of marriage this past October 19th. They were deeply in love and cherished every moment together.
Berny was a graduate of the Northern Lebanon High School. She retired from the Hershey Company and later worked for Lancaster General Hospital in the customer service department. Berny was a member of Community Bible Church in Marietta where she was active in Bible study, the knitting group and lead a divorce support group. Berny had a servant’s heart. She was always lending a helping hand and was looking to lift everyone’s spirits. An avid reader, Berny enjoyed knitting and crafting.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Jack, are four step children, Seth Greiner Miller, husband of Karlla of Queen Creek, AZ, Casey Greiner Miller, husband of Christine of Lancaster, Lydia Kraft, wife of Jason of Marietta, and Lana Greiner Miller of Middletown; seven step grandchildren; and a brother, Jerry Peric, husband of Laurie of Hershey.
A funeral service honoring Berny’s life will be held at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 3 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 2 PM to 3 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster General Health Women’s and Babies Hospital, 690 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com