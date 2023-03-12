Bernice E. Miller-Nolt, 91, of Manheim, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023, at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Irvin B. and Mabel Landis Snyder. She was the wife of the late Charles N. Miller and then the late Harlan M. Nolt.
Bernice was a member of Manheim Brethren in Christ church where she served in visitation and hospitality. She loved the outdoors especially her flower garden. Bernice loved music, playing piano, and singing.
She is survived by her 4 children, Robert C. Miller, husband of Kay D., of Manheim, J. Paul Miller, husband of Donna L., of Richland, Stanley L. Miller, husband of Debora K., of Mastersonville, and Ruth Ann, wife of Philip D. Martin, of Manheim; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; and 1 sister, Janet Malles, of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a brother, Chester Snyder and one granddaughter, Brenda Kay Miller.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday afternoon, March 19, 2023, at 4:00 PM at Manheim Brethren in Christ, 54 N Penryn Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. There will be no public viewing. The family would like to invite all to attend a meal and time of visitation at the church immediately following the service. Interment will be private in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, please visit: SimpleFuneralsPA.com.
A living tribute »