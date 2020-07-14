Bernice Ann Gerlitzki, 79, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Russell Clawges and Rose Violet Gaul.
She was a nurse's aide for over 25 years. Bernice was an avid doll collector and enjoyed having cookouts with her family and attending family reunions. She was a former member of Willow Street Baptist Church and recently a member of New Providence Baptist Church. Bernice was a loving mother and grandmother, she loved to do arts and crafts with her grandchildren.
Bernice is survived by her eight children: Wanda (Adam) Heuward, Teena (Charles) Fillmore, Timothy (Patricia) Gerlitzki, Lori (Larry) Fletcher, Michael Gerlitzki, Loretta Fry, Billiejo (Everett) Hiam, and Jenny Gerlitzki; along with eighteen grandchildren, thirty-three great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; her sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Benjamin Gertlitzki; her brother-in-law, James Kramer.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Charles E. Gertlitzki, Jr., her son, Davey Gerlitzki, her siblings: Evelyn, Gladys, Doris, Alberta, Leon, Clifford, James and Russell.
A Viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
In Bernice's Memory, please make donations to the New Providence Baptist Church, 2411 Beaver Valley Pike, New Providence, PA 17560.
Bernice will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Please visit Bernice's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »