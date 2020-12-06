Bernice A. "Tuttie" Franklin, 93, of Stevens, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Reading to the late George E. and Beatrice R. (Moyer) Stewart.
She was a member of Swamp Christian Fellowship.
Bernice worked for Cinderella Knitting and later for Nichols Department Store. She enjoyed crocheting and reading.
Bernice is survived by two daughters, Linda J., wife of Stephen F. Auker of Ephrata, Yvonne Franklin of South Carolina; two granddaughters, Dana, wife of Jared Myers, Ashley, wife of Anthony Deni; a great-grandson, Gavin and a nephew, Bobby Lee Stewart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Stewart.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Swamp Cemetery, Swamp Church Road, Reinholds.
If desired, memorial contributions in Bernice's memory may be made to her church, Swamp Christian Fellowship, 390 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA 17569.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
