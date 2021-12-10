Bernice A. Dietrich, 96, of Ephrata, PA. passed away December 8, 2021 after a short illness. She is survived by her daughters, Judy Kring (Carl) of East Earl, PA, and Darlene Ganse of York, PA; 3 grandchildren,11 great-grandchildren and her 2 sisters, Arlene Wilhelm and Marie Rice both of Ephrata. And numerous nieces and nephews.
She loved to cook, bake, knit and had a great sense of humor. Her maple nut chiffon cakes were always in demand.
We would like to express our sincere thanks to the staff at Ephrata Manor for their excellent care and compassion.
There will be no memorial service per her request. Memorial contributions can be sent to Ephrata Manor.
A living tribute »