Bernice A. "Bernie" Wilkison, 88, of Lititz, and formerly of East Petersburg, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Brethren Village. Born in Altoona, she was the daughter of the late Ross and Margaret Criswell Negley. Bernie was the loving wife of the late William C. "Bill" Wilkison who died in June of 2006 following 50 years of marriage. She was a 1952 graduate of Altoona High School. Bernie worked many years for the Hempfield School District as a cafeteria worker at the East Petersburg Elementary School. Throughout the years Bernie would passionately support every Hempfield High School Sporting event she could attend. She was an active and faithful member of Faith United Methodist Church, Lititz. Her interests included: camping, knitting, spending summer vacations at Wildwood Beach, attending grandchildren's events, and making the very best home-made chex party mix known far and wide. Bernie deeply loved her family, and cherished any time she could spend with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Surviving is a son, William K. "Bill" husband of Diane Wilkison of Harrisburg, a daughter, Nancy A. Pott partner of Randy H. Kinser of Lititz, two grandchildren: Stephanie wife of Michael Spiece, Ryan Wilkison husband of Dr. Marianna Antonopoulou, three great grandchildren: Zachary Spiece, Alexandros Wilkison, Iasonas Wilkison, and a sister, Arlin wife of Richard Campbell of Lancaster. Preceding her in death is a sister, Janet Olewine.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bernie's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM with additional viewing on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Bernie's memory to: Faith United Methodist Church, 1290 Fruitville Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com