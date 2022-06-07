Bernell Young, Jr., 68, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home, following a courageous battle with angiosarcoma cancer on Monday, June 6, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Bernel,l Sr. and Caroline (Styer) Young. Bernell was the husband of Jacqueline (Mulcavage) Young with whom he celebrated 25 years of marriage.
Bernell previously worked at Goodhart and Sons Inc. Welding, Camino Real Foods and John Quinn Carpentry. He loved to fish, hunt, ride motorcycles, and spend time at Harvey's Lake and his hunting camp in Potter County.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Jacqueline are his children, Michael, Kelly, Jeff, Jason, Chad, Crystal, Amanda and Bernadine Young; his grandchildren, Romeo Garcia, and Dante, Alexa and Mersadies Horner; a sister, Diane Cooper; two brothers, Gordon Young, husband of Rochelle and Glenn Young. He was preceded in death by a son, Samuel, and brothers, Vincent and Scott Young.
A funeral service honoring, Bernell's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 5 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 3 PM to 5 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://gofund.me/82bfabcc . To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com