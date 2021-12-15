Bernard Savransky, 98, of East Petersburg, PA, passed away on October 12, 2021, at his home. He was born on September 30, 1923 in New York City. His wife of 50 years, Elizabeth, passed in 2002.
Bernie, as he fondly liked to be referred to, joined the Navy at age 17 and proudly served 20 years as a Vocational Advisor where he learned computer diagnostics. He received the National Defense Service Medal. He then went on to work for the federal government in the computer field where he was stationed at locations throughout the country.
Bernie loved to travel all over the world even into his 90’s. He was a hobbyist in miniature railroad trains and Hess trucks. He was fond of charities and especially supported the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, and Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster.
Bernie’s ashes are to be interred next to his wife, Betty, at Arlington National Cemetery.
