Bernard P. "Bernie" Geib, 82, formerly of East Petersburg, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Newton Hamilton, PA he was the son of the late Charles and Rose (Gifford) Geib. He was the husband of the late Joyce Geib who passed away in 2015.
He worked as a computer programmer for several local banks in Lancaster.
Bernie proudly served in the U.S. Army.
He traveled throughout the United States and many parts of the world, except Asia. Bernie also enjoyed golfing, bowling, and cooking.
Bernie is survived by a brother, Donald Geib husband of Romaine, of Lititz.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10AM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, 746 Lebanon Rd., Manheim, PA with Rev. Dr. John A. Laughlin, Sr. officiating. Full military honors will be rendered. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »