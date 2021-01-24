Bernard Joseph Davies, 91, of Willow Valley, passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 15, 2021. Born June 8, 1929 in Ridgewood Queens, New York, he was the son of the late Bernard L. and Ellen (Cunningham) Davies. He was the devoted husband of JoAnn Marie (Antonelli) Davies for 32 years, until her passing in 1990.
Following high school, Bernard was drafted into the United States Army in January 1951, during the Korean War. He was assigned to the Army Signal Corps, and later reassigned to the V Corps in Bremerhaven, Germany. He performed work as a Draftsman until November 1952 and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves in January 1957.
After his discharge from the Army in 1952, Bernard worked as a Mechanical Draftsman for American Cyanamid and Jefferson Chemical (a subsidiary of American Cyanamid) in New York City. Bernard worked for International Business Machines (IBM) for 37 years in a variety of positions in Poughkeepsie, Fishkill, Kingston, NY, Gaithersburg, MD, and Manassas, VA, until his retirement in March 1990. His 37-year career with IBM spanned numerous positions as a Mechanical Draftsman, Engineer, Manager of Electrical Design, Quality Instructor and Systems Analyst in IBM's Federal Systems Division.
He attended Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY studying Business Administration, while working full-time at IBM and raising his family in Rhinebeck, NY.
Bernard enjoyed the arts, especially film and theater. He was an avid outdoor sportsman, enjoying fishing and skiing, as well as traveling the world. Some of he and JoAnn's favorite destinations included Australia, Nova Scotia, Germany, Hawaii, Europe, skiing the Swiss Alps, and traveling with his family across the United States. In recent years he also penned his memoirs for his family to treasure. Bernard treasured his many friendships through the years from his roots in New York, to beloved friends in Maryland and Willow Valley.
He left a legacy of love and devotion to his family and will be greatly missed by his children: Joseph Davies, husband of Dawn, of Athol, New York, Paul Davies, life partner of Mary Lafrance, of Frederick, MD, James Davies, life partner of Joseph Petrollese, of Wading River, NY, Thomas Davies of New Windsor, MD and MaryAnn Monroe, wife of Marshall, of Mt. Airy, MD. He was very proud of his beloved grandchildren: Michael Davies, Christopher Davies, Justin Davies, Nicholas Monroe and his wife Brooke, JoAnna Monroe, and great-grandson, Brody James Davies.
A visitation will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 9AM-11AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603 at 11:30AM on Saturday, January 30, officiated by Fr. Lawrence Sherdel. For those unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed to Bernard's obituary at www.SnyderFuneralHome.com/obituary/bernie. Interment will take place at a future date in Poughkeepsie, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bernard's memory may be made to Caring Hospice of Lancaster, 101 Good Dr. 1st Floor, Lancaster, PA 17603. Caring Hospice provided excellent care and compassion to Bernard in his final days.