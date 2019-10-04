Bernard J. "Barney" McGrann, a prominent business owner and community member, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was 76 years old. Barney lived in Lancaster with Anne, his wife of 50 years. He was the son of John E. McGrann and Mary L. McGrann.
From a young age, Barney was an entrepreneur and businessman. He loved classic cars, dogs and college football. Barney had many great friends and earned a reputation as a fun, gregarious man. He loved traveling with Anne and friends, and some of his favorite destinations included Maine, Alaska and Scotland.
Barney earned a degree in Economics from Millersville University, began his career in 1968 at Girard Bank in Philadelphia, then returned to Lancaster in 1970 to work at Commonwealth National Bank. In 1986 he left banking to acquire Penn Stone, a business in downtown Lancaster. As owner of Penn Stone, he transformed the company from a small, somewhat obscure business into a well-known supplier of brick, stone and hardscaping materials.
Barney was active in the Lancaster community. He served on many boards, most notably the United Way of Lancaster County and the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce & Industry. At the Chamber, he was instrumental in launching the Small Business Group, and was a finalist for Small Business Person of the Year. He was a longtime Rotarian, first with the Lancaster Northeast Rotary and later with the Rotary Club of Lancaster, and was proud of his long record of perfect attendance. He was also a member of the Lancaster Pirates.
He took great joy in being a member of the Tucquan Club. He was a dedicated Can't Waiter and served as president of the club from 2001 to 2005.
In addition to his wife, Barney is survived by his sisters, Mary Frances Myers of Dripping Springs, TX, and Kathleen McGrann of Philadelphia. He is also survived by his son, John McGrann who lives in Lancaster with his spouse, Mara Creswell McGrann and their children: Maddie, Ethan and Sophie; his daughter, Molly McGrann who lives in Oxford, England with her children: Jesse, Asa and Henry; and his son, Michael McGrann who lives in West Orange, NJ with his spouse, David Allen and their son, Theo.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to a Memorial Service celebrating Barney at Groff Family Funeral Services, 528 W. Orange Street (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.), Lancaster, PA on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening October 10, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday at The Groffs from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A private family interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Music For Everyone, 42 North Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Please visit Barney's Memorial Page at: