Bernie E. Litten, 93, of Leola, passed away at home, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, following a long illness. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Albert and Hanna Litten. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He worked at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard for 25 years, retiring in 1988. During his retirement, he worked in a variety of part time positions in catering and banquet facilities.
He is survived by his loving wife Gail Decker Curlett Litten, with whom he celebrated 27 years of marriage. He is also survived by his daughters, Trudy Perry (Jack) and Sherri Jones (Dale), and his step daughters, Tracy Joy (Bill), Kelly Johnson (Eric), and Shannon Howard (Bill), his two grandchildren, Brandon Jones (Maria) and Ryan Jones and his fiancée, Jess; and six step grandchildren Teagan Joy, Alix Joy, and her fiancée, Max, Gracie Joy, Mathew Johnson, Zachary Howard, and Jackson Howard. He was also loved by many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Bernie will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com