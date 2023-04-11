Bernard "Bernie" W. Fortna, 63, of Millersville, PA went to be with Jesus on April 5, 2023, at Lancaster General Health Hospital. He was born on August 20, 1959, in Philadelphia, PA to the late Ralph and Louella Fortna.
A 1977 graduate of Cocalico High School, he worked as a welder and boiler maker for five years in the field of hospital maintenance. He served in the United States Navy from 1978-1983 and attained the rank of Third-Class Petty Officer. While in the Navy he completed the Navy Boiler training class "A" school course. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Findlay in 1991 and his Master of Divinity degree from Winebrenner Theological Seminary In 1994. He received his ordination from the Churches of God, General Conference in 1994. He served the following churches, Duncannon & Logania Churches of God 1994 - 2001; Hollidaysburg Church of God 2001 - 2004; Round Knob Church of God 2004 - 2010. He also served as Chaplain with AseraCare Hospice in the Altoona area.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joyce Justis Fortna, one sister Lillian DeHart, Middletown, PA; six brothers, Edward Fortna, Ephrata, PA; Harold Fortna, husband of Joanna, Bradford, MA; Ronald Fortna, husband of Sabrina, Joshua Tree, CA; Dennis Fortna, St Louis, MO; Andrew Fortna, husband of Jane Dudley, Pittsburgh, PA; and John Fortna, husband of Debbie, Canonsburg, PA and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is also predeceased by one brother, Theodore Fortna.
A Memorial Service will be held on April 13, 2023, at The Church of God of Landisville, 171 Church St., Landisville, PA 17538 with Pastor Tim Bistline officiating. Visitation will be held from 1PM, with service to follow at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to The Church of God of Landisville. To leave an online condolence, kindly visit SnyderFuneralHome.com