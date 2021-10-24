Bernard "Barney" L. Smith, 82, of Lancaster, passed away on October 16th, 2021.
He was the husband of Regina A. DiPietro Smith and was formerly married to the late Rosalie Kreider Smith and was the son of the late Dr. Donald Hebble Smith and the late Bernice Long Smith Miller.
Barney, as he was known, was born on Valentine's Day and had worked at Yellow Freight for 20 years. He was a proud US Army veteran, serving with the 82nd Airborne from 1959 to 1961. In his younger years, he sang with the St. James Episcopal boys choir. As an adult, he had a beautiful head- turning baritone voice. Barney was a charming and charismatic man. He was always the life of the party and the first one on the dance floor. He became instant friends with strangers and had a strong faith in God. His favorite pastime was to spend time with family in Ocean City, NJ.
in addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children: Melissa Smith of Lancaster, Cauleen Staley of Denver, CO, Alisha Heller of Miami, FL, his two grandchildren Connor and Cameron Staley, and his sister Sanda Maurer Weller of Macungie.
A military service will be held on Friday, November 5th at 10:30 am at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
The family formally invites you to join them on November 8th, 2021 at Pepper Theo Cafe in Lancaster Theological Seminary from 12 - 3pm for a celebration of Barney's life. In lieu of flowers please make contributions in Barney's memory to Disabled American Veterans Service Trust.
To send a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com