Bernard A. Caber

Mr. Caber, 70, Ephrata, formerly of Fallentimber died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, due to pancreatic cancer.
He was born May 9, 1950, in Philipsburg, a son of Geraldine C. (Simmers) Caber and the late Dennis C. Caber. On September 9, 1972, in Frugality, he married Jane A. Storm who survives along with two sons. Bernard A. (Lynelle Fox) Caber, Jr. of Bowmansville and Jeremy L. (Christine Shriner) Caber of Elizabethtown, three grandsons; Dakota, Gabriel and Lucas, his mother, Geraldine C. Carnahan of Fallentimber and four siblings; Marjie Mallin of Houtzdale, Rev. Gary W. Caber of Wellsboro, Nancy Kruis of Staunton, VA. and Darrell C. Caber of Reinholds. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth and a sister, Donna Hockenberry.
Bernie was a 1968 graduate of Glendale High School, was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Ephrata and retired as a carpenter from Skyline Manufactured Housing, Ephrata. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending time with his grandsons and traveling to his childhood home in the mountains.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 10 AM until noon at McQuown Funeral Home, Glasgow. Fr. Robert Reese will officiate a funeral service outside of mass at 12:30 pm at the St. Augustine Cemetery, where Bernie will be laid to rest.
A living tribute »