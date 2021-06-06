Bernadine "Deanie" Pedersen, 97, of Lancaster, died on 1 June 2021 at 12:40 PM in Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11 AM, Thursday, June 10, 2021, with The Rev. Steven J. Arena as Celebrant, at St Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will be in Conestoga Memorial Park.
The Mass can be viewed via Livestream on Deanie's obituary page at SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
