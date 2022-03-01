Heaven received an angel on Sunday, February 27, 2022 when Bernadine D. Schatzmann, age 90 of Paradise, PA, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family at her side. Born in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Christine Schwabel Latinette.
Bernie met the love of her life, her late husband Charles R. (Bob) Schatzmann, in St. Louis while Bob was serving in the United States Air Force. Bernie and Bob moved to Paradise, PA, and owned and operated the former Dutch Town and Country Inn and Restaurant. Bernie had a wonderful life traveling with Bob. Especially their 35 years going to Aruba.
She enjoyed going to casinos and playing bingo. Bernie always made sure her family was taken care of.
Surviving are 3 children: Charles R. Schatzmann, Jr. of Paradise, Sandra C. Schatzmann, married to Robert Klein, Jr. of Lititz, and Michael A., married to Gloria Diller Schatzmann of Paradise, 2 grandchildren: Michael A. Schatzmann, Jr. and Matthew A. Schatzmann, and 2 great-grandchildren: Hunter and Hannah Schatzmann. She was preceded in death by a sister: Edith Rembish, and a brother: Walter Latinette, Jr.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bernie's honor to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.