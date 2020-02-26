Bernadette M. Wright, 75 of Lancaster, formerly of Middletown and NYC, passed away at her home Saturday afternoon, February 22, 2020. Born on January 27, 1945 in Bocasdel Toro, Panama, she was the daughter of the late Arturo Wright and Margarita de Wright Savage.
Bernadette enjoyed being a care giver to many in their own homes. She was loved by many whose lives she touched. Her family was of the utmost importance, especially her grandchildren.
She leaves her legacy to be memorialized by her daughter, Sharon Watson-Frias, wife of Fernando Frias of Lancaster; grandsons, Darryl Foxworth of Lancaster, Devonte Rodrigues of Harrisburg, and Donyah McCalebb of Lancaster, and great-grandsons, Jaydhen, Jorrdhen and Casian Rodrigues. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, all of Panama, Felicia, Julieta, Arturo, Armando, and Gustavo Wright, and Alan Savage. She was preceded in death by her sister, Diana, and brothers, Miguel and Manuel.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bernadette's funeral service on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2PM from the Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime Street, Lancaster with Rev. Roland P. Forbes, Jr. officiating. Friends will be received at the church on Friday from Noon until 2PM. Interment will be held in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery.
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
