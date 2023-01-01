Bernadette L. "Bernie" Minnier, 77, of Harrisburg and formerly of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 24, 2022 after succumbing to a long battle with dementia to spend Christmas with her beloved husband Ron. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Ethel (Weary) Praisner.
Bernie was a 1963 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School, where she won Miss Cumberland Valley Junior Miss. She was known for her beautiful voice that captivated any audience she was before; and was even scouted for her vocal gift. She was a Choralier throughout her time at CV and a longtime member of the church choir at St Patrick's in Carlisle. Rather than following a career as vocalist; she married her high school sweetheart, Albert L. Acri who preceded her in death in 1992 after 29 years of marriage. She and Ronald were married 26 years and adored one another and shared many hobbies. Bernie was a Human Resources Manager with Giant foods for more than 20 years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, golfing with her friends and Ron, "her" morning word puzzles, traveling, many forms of intricate needlework, spending time with her beloved children and grandchildren, and cooking. The yearly Christmas cookie baking day with her dear friend Pam Rosenberry blessed all close to them without fail. She's described by many as "the life of the party" and will be dearly missed forever.
Bernie is survived by her sister Valeria Myers, 3 children: Albert F. Acri, Angella F. Acri-Zimmerman, and Anthony Louis Rocco Acri (Stacey), step-son Michael Minnier (Terrie), 5 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her adoring and beloved husband Ronald L. Minnier in 2020. They were what we all might aspire to be in their marriage.
Private services will be at the discretion of the family as she chose eternity with Ron upon a blissful mountaintop in Sullivan Cty. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Bernie's name to The National Dementia Society of America or the American Cancer Society. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com