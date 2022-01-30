Berlin Maria Judy, 39 passed away unexpectedly at home January 24th, 2022 from Covid 19. She was born on October 23rd, 1982 in Elkton, MD, daughter of Donald R. Judy, Sr. and Juanita L. (Lester) Judy.
Berlin graduated from Kent County High School, Class of 2001. After high school she went to Job Corps in Charlestown, WV, where she studied Culinary Arts. She enjoyed crocheting, making blankets for new arrivals, hats and scarves. She absolutely loved the kids and her animals. She was a member of The New Providence Baptist Church.
Berlin was predeceased by her mother Juanita, brother Darryl and sister Cheryl. Surviving in addition to her father Donald in MD, was her life partner of 8 years Dustin Killian in PA, sisters Katherine in NC and ReGina in PA, brothers Donald ("Jay") in SC and David in WV and her best friend of 23 years Justin Stoyer in PA. She has two daughters Hope in NJ and Morrigan in PA. Eight nephews Zachary, Austin, Xzavier, Gabriel, Brandon, Junior, Matthew, and Edward. Six nieces J'Ayziah, Storm, Serenity, Elsie, Lauren, and Karrie.
A service of remembrance will be held at 1pm on January 31st, 2022 at The New Providence Baptist Church, 2411 Beaver Valley Pike, New Providence, PA 17560.
A living tribute »