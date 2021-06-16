Benuel S. Zook, 39 of Bellefonte, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Gatehouse Hospice, in Williamsport. He was born on July 3, 1981 in East Earl, Lancaster, PA, the son of late Benjamin R. Zook and Elizabeth Stoltzfus Zook of East Earl.
He was the husband of Naomi (Blank) Zook and father of six children, Steven, Esther, Larina, Kathryn, Marvin and Suzanne, all at home. He is also survived by six brothers, Leroy and Katie Zook of Airville, Emanuel and Barbara Zook of Parksburg, Stephen and Sallie Zook of Earleville, MD, Samuel and Rebecca Zook of Coburn, Noah and Ada Zook of Fountain City, IN, and Paul and Elizabeth Zook of Paradise, five sisters, Jacob and Mary Zook of Honey Brook, Ike and Fannie Petersheim of East Earl, Christ and Ella Esh of Blanchard, Christ and Elizabeth Stoltzfus of Manheim, and Stevie and Linda Beiler of Gordonville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his father he was preceded in death by a stillborn daughter Lillian, paternal grandparents Noah and Mary Zook, and maternal grandparents Samuel and Fannie Stoltzfus.
Friends and family will be received all day at the home at 2051 Nittany Valley Drive, Bellefonte, PA 16823 on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Burial will be in Elk Creek Cemetery in Rebersburg, PA.
Please omit any flowers. Arrangements by Kader-Neff Funeral Home in Howard, PA.
