Benuel S. Smucker, Jr., 77, of 2008-B Horseshoe Road, Lancaster, passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Benuel S. and Sadie Stoltzfus Smucker. He was the husband of Barbara Fisher Smucker. He was a hay dealer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Besides his wife, he is survived by sisters, Rachel wife of the late Elam King of Strasburg, Esther wife of Daniel Beiler of Lancaster; brother-in-law, Jacob King of Lancaster and sister-in-law, Rachel Smucker of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by; brothers, Henry, David, Paul and Elmer Smucker; sister, Rebecca King.
The funeral will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the home of Jesse and Susan Esh, 2008-G Horseshoe Road, Lancaster. Interment will be in Myer's Cemetery. Furman's-Leola.
