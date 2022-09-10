Benuel S. King, 87, of Narvon, passed away on September 9, 2022 in his residence.
Born in Narvon, he was the son of the late Jacob and Mary (Smucker) King.
He was the husband of Katie (King) Lapp King whom he married on September 27, 1984, and the husband of Anna (Reihl) King until the time of her passing in 1981.
He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church and was a farmer.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Melvin husband of Mamie (Stoltzfus) King of Narvon, Jacob husband of Katie (King) King of Lykens, Raymond husband of Maryann (Esh) King of Narvon, Susan wife of Jacob King of Wayne County, IN, Ada (Lapp) wife of Samuel Kauffman of Honey Brook, Ivan husband of Katie Mae (Lapp) Lapp of Tyrone, Mervin husband of Kathryn (Stoltzfus) Lapp of Gordonville, Linda (Lapp) wife of Samuel Stoltzfus, Jr. of Gordonville, Levi husband of Anna (Stoltzfus) Lapp of Narvon and Kathryn (Lapp) wife of Levi Esh of Gordonville. Also surviving are seventy-two grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and a sister: Nancy wife of Daniel Zook of Narvon.
In addition to his parents and his first wife, he is predeceased by two grandsons: Melvin King and Marlin Esh.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET at the home of Raymond King, 319 Hammertown Road, Narvon, PA 17555. A viewing will be held at the same address from the time of the obituary notice until the time of the funeral. Interment will be in Mast Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
A living tribute »